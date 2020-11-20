Poziv članova Biskupske konferencija BiH potpisnicima i svjedocima Daytonskoga sporazuma

Članovi Biskupske konferencije Bosne i Hercegovine, 20. studenog 2020. u Sarajevu uputili su „Poziv potpisnicima i svjedocima Daytonskog sporazuma i svima zaduženima za njegovo provođenje u povodu njegove 25. obljetnice“ pod naslovom: „Poradite konačno odlučnije na uspostavi pravednog mira”. Spomenuti poziv prenosimo u cijelosti na hrvatskom, engleskom, talijanskom i njemačkom jeziku:

Biskupska konferencija Bosne i Hercegovine

______________________________________

P O Z I V

potpisnicima i svjedocima Daytonskog sporazuma

i svima zaduženima za njegovo provođenje

u povodu njegove 25. obljetnice

PORADITE KONAČNO ODLUČNIJE NA USPOSTAVI PRAVEDNOG MIRA

1. Prošlo je 25 godina otkako je Međunarodna zajednica, predvođena SAD-om, nametnula trima narodima, i pripadnicima nacionalnih manjina u Bosni i Hercegovini Opći okvirni sporazum za mir, poznatiji kao Daytonski sporazum. Taj je sporazum zaustavio višegodišnji rat, ali nije stvorio stabilan i pravedan mir.

Nije u praksi omogućio:

ravnopravnost među pripadnicima tri naroda i nacionalnih manjina na području cijele zemlje;

zagarantirani održivi povratak mnogim prognanim i izbjeglim ljudima;

nadoknadu uništene i opljačkane imovine brojnim građanima i vjerskim zajednicama u zemlji.

Nažalost, omogućio je da se tijekom svih ovih 25 godina održavaju i podržavaju međusobni sukobi – drugim sredstvima – osobito među političarima, pravnicima, predstavnicima medija te na području obrazovanja mladih generacija, s višestrukim pogubnim učincima po građane i cjelokupno društvo u našoj zemlji.

2. Mi članovi Biskupske konferencije Bosne i Hercegovine, kao građani ove zemlje, smatramo svojom moralnom obvezom konstruktivno doprinositi općem dobru svih njenih žitelja.

A kao službeni predstavnici svih katolika u zemlji imamo i dodatnu dužnost izvršavati nalog, dobiven od svetog pape Ivana Pavla II. u Sarajevu 1997.:

propovijedati poštivanje svih bez izuzetka;

razvijati međusobno praštanje krivnji kao pretpostavku za rast uljuđenog življenja;

boriti se djelima ljubavi za suradnju na promaknuću zajedničkog općeg dobra;

dizati svoj proročki glas i ukazivati na nasilja;

prokazivati nepravde;

nazivati zlo pravim imenom;

svim zakonitim sredstvima braniti povjerene nam vjernike i zajednice – osobito od zastrašivanja i

ne dopuštati da nas zastraši ni jedna ovozemaljska vlast.

Također nam je dužnost „ustrajnim i temeljitim dijalogom održavati odnose s braćom pravoslavcima i s drugom braćom kršćanima“ te „susrete razumijevanja sa sljedbenicima islama“, drugih religija i uvjerenja, a sve u korist „izgrađivanja miroljubivog suživota u uzajamnom poštivanju pravâ svakoga pojedinca i svakoga naroda“.

Praksu javnog očitovanja, dosljedno smo provodili tijekom ratnih i poratnih godina. S obzirom na Daytonski mirovni sporazum, mi smo njegovim potpisnicima i svjedocima, u svom „Otvorenom pismu“ od 8. prosinca 1995. iznijeli i ove svoje bojazni:

„Ovaj mirovni sporazum… umjesto silno željena mira unosi novi nemir i nedoumice u pogledu povratka i zaštite osnovnih ljudskih prava i sloboda, u kojima su sadržana vjerska i etnička prava i slobode svih stanovnika Bosne i Hercegovine. Kao biskupi katoličkih vjernika, o čijoj se budućnosti također radi u ovom sporazumu, s pravom očekujemo da se svi odgovorni faktori i institucije i međunarodni i domaći – koji su sudjelovali u kreiranju ovog mirovnog sporazuma za Bosnu i Hercegovinu, odlučno obvežu na ispravljanje nepravdi i ostvarenje što pravednijeg mira za sve miroljubive stanovnike ove zemlje.“

3. Sada, nakon 25 godina, sa žalošću i opravdanim negodovanjem moramo ustvrditi da se ovaj Sporazum, nažalost – kroza sve protekle godine – više koristio kao opravdanje i alibi za očuvanje i ozakonjenje raznih ranijih i novijih nepravdi, a mnogo manje za izgradnju istinskog, trajnog mira, utemeljenog na pravdi i jednakim pravima za sve.

Također, nakon svih ovih godina možemo ustvrditi sljedeće:

izostala je od domaćih i stranih dužnosnika, zaduženih za provođenje Sporazuma, nužno potrebna dostatna politička, pravna i materijalna pomoć povratku i održivom ostanku čak nekoliko stotina tisuća domaćih katolika – uglavnom pripadnika konstitutivnog (barem na papiru!) hrvatskog naroda;

skoro cijela katolička populacija u jednoj polovini zemlje – u entitetu Republika Srpska – je iskorijenjena, a u drugoj polovini, u entitetu Federacija BiH ona se kontinuirano smanjuje, poglavito zbog odlaska mladih iz zemlje pa i cijelih obitelji – najčešće zbog kriminala, korupcije, političkih sebičnih nadmudrivanja u zemlji i slabog vrednovanja stručnog rada.

Nazočnost međunarodnih predstavnika i institucija svih poratnih godina, zbog njihove nedovoljne učinkovitosti na planu napretka zemlje prema stabilnom miru i uključivanju u poželjne europske integracije, nužno nas tjera na pitanje: Što se kani s ovom zemljom, njezinim narodima i stanovnicima?

4. I ovaj put, u ime općeprihvaćenih načela međunarodnih konvencija, tražimo – osobito od predstavnika država potpisnica i svjedoka Daytonskog sporazuma, da zajedno s domaćim političkim dužnosnicima – koji imaju presudnu ulogu u izgradnji dugotrajnog pravednog mira i poželjnog svekolikog razvoja naše zemlje – konačno odlučnije nego do sada – porade na pravednom i svrsishodnom unutarnjem uređenju zemlje. To uređenje treba biti po mjeri njena sva tri konstitutivna naroda, nacionalnih manjina i svakog njezinog građanina, a osobito onih, najslabijih i u ratu i poraću najoštećenijih! To uređenje mora pratiti donošenje pravednih zakona koji će osigurati stvarno poštivanje svih pojedinačnih i kolektivnih prava, bez mogućnosti dominacije jačega ili brojnijega, te omogućiti ispravljanje svih starih i sprječavanje novih nepravdi.

Katolička Crkva u Bosni i Hercegovini će i dalje nastojati – dosljedno i neumorno – ispunjavati svoj dužnost dobivenu od svoga Vrhovnog poglavara – pape i prije 25 godina dano obećanje – da će „pomagati u ostvarivanju svih konstruktivnih i provedivih rješenja u uspostavljanju istinskog mira na području naše Biskupske konferencije, tj. na području cijele Bosne i Hercegovine“.

U Sarajevu, 20. studenog 2020.

Vinko kardinal Puljić

nadbiskup metropolit vrhbosanski

predsjednik BK BiH, s.r.

Mons. Tomo Vukšić

nadbiskup koadjutor vrhbosanski

apostolski upravitelj Vojnog ordinarijata u BiH

Mons. Franjo Komarica

biskup banjolučki, s.r.

Mons. Petar Palić

biskup mostarsko-duvanjski

apostolski upravitelj trebinjsko-mrkanski, s.r.

Mons. Marko Semren

pomoćni biskup banjolučki, s.r.

Bishops’ Conference of Bosnia and Herzegovina

_________________________________________

C A L L

to the signatories and witnesses of the Dayton Agreement

and to all in charge of its implementation

on the occasion of its 25th anniversary

FINALLY WORK MORE DETERMINED TO ESTABLISH A RIGHTEOUS PEACE

1. It has been 25 years since the International Community, led by the USA, was imposed on three ethnic groups and members of national minorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina The General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina better known as the Dayton Agreement. That agreement stopped the years-long war, but it did not create a stable and just peace.

In practice, it did not enable:

equality between members of three people s and national minorities on the territory of the whole country;

and national minorities on the territory of the whole country; guaranteed sustainable return to many persecuted persons and refugees;

compensation for destroyed and looted property to numerous citizens and religious communities in the country.

Unfortunately, during all these 25 years, it has enabled conflicts to be maintained and supported – by other means – especially among politicians, lawyers, media representatives and in the field of education of young generations, with multiple devastating effects on citizens and society in our country.

2. We, the members of the Bishops’ Conference of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as citizens of this country, consider it our moral obligation to constructively contribute to the common good of all its inhabitants.

As the official representatives of all Catholics in the country, we have the additional duty to carry out the order, received from the Holy Pope John Paul II. in Sarajevo 1997:

to preach respect for all without exception;

to develop mutual forgiveness of faults as the presupposition for the growth of civilized living;

to fight with acts of love for cooperation in the promotion of the common good;

to raise our prophetic voice and denounce the violence;

to unmask injustices;

to call by its real name what is evil;

to defend the believers and communities entrusted to us with every legitimate means – especially from intimidation and

not to be intimidated by any earthly power.

It is also our duty to “through dialogue, pursued with perseverance and in depth, maintain relations with the Orthodox brothers and with other Christian brothers” and “meetings of understanding with followers of Islam”, other religions and beliefs, all in favor of “building peaceful coexistence in mutual respect for the rights of every individual and every people”.

We have consistently pursued the practice of public manifestation during the war and postwar years. With regard to the Dayton Peace Agreement, in our “Open Letter” of December 8, 1995, we also expressed the following concerns to its signatories and witnesses:

„This peace agreement… instead of the much-desired peace introduces new unrest and doubts regarding the return and protection of basic human rights and freedoms, which include religious and ethnic rights and freedoms of all inhabitants of Bosnia and Herzegovina. As bishops of the Catholic believers, whose future is also the subject of this agreement, we rightly expect that all responsible factors and institutions, international and domestic – who participated in the creation of this peace agreement for Bosnia and Herzegovina, will resolutely commit to correcting injustice and achieving as just a peace as possible for all the peace loving inhabitants of this country.”

3. Now, after 25 years, we must state with grief and justified indignation that this Agreement, unfortunately – through all the past years – has been used more as a justification and alibi for preserving and legitimizing various past and new injustices, and much less for building true, lasting peace, based on justice and equal rights for all.

Also, after all these years we can state the following:

from domestic and foreign officials in charge of implementing the Agreement there was a lack of necessary political, juristic and material assistance for the return and sustainable stay of several hundred thousand local Catholics – mostly members of the constituent (at least on paper!) Croatian people;

almost the entire Catholic population in one half of the country – in the Republika Srpska entity – is eradicated, and in the other half, in the Federation of BαH entity, it is continuously declining, mainly due to the departure of young people and entire families – mostly due to crime, corruption, political selfish outwitting in the country and modest evaluation of professional work.

The presence of international representatives and institutions during all post-war years, due to their insufficient effectiveness in terms of the country’s progress towards stable peace and inclusion in desirable European integration, necessarily force us to the question: What is the intention with this country, its peoples and inhabitants?

4. Once again, in the name of generally accepted principles of international conventions, we demand – especially from the representatives of the signatory states and witnesses of the Dayton Agreement, together with domestic political officials – who have a crucial role in building lasting just peace and desirable overall development of our country – that they will finally more resolutely than before – work on a just and purposeful internal organization of the country. This organization should be tailored to all three of its constituent peoples, national minorities and each of its citizens, and especially those who are the weakest and those who are most damaged during the war and post-war period. This organization must be accompanied by the enactment of just laws that will ensure real respect for all individual and collective rights, without the possibility of domination of the stronger or more numerous, and enable the correction of all old and the prevention of new injustices.

The Catholic Church in Bosnia and Herzegovina will continue to strive – consistently and tirelessly – to fulfill its duty received from its Supreme Leader – the Pope and its promise given 25 years ago – “to help in the realization of all constructive and enforceable solutions in establishing true peace on the territory of our Bishops’ Conference, that is on the territory of the whole of Bosnia and Herzegovina”.

In Sarajevo, November 20, 2020

Vinko Cardinal Puljić

Archbishop Metropolitan of Sarajevo

President of Bishops’ Conference of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Mons. Tomo Vukšić

Archbishop Coadjutor of Sarajevo

Apostolic Administrator of the Military Ordinariate of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Mons. Franjo Komarica

Bishop of Banja Luka

Mons. Petar Palić

Bishop of Mostar-Duvno

Apostolic Administrator of Trebinje-Mrkan

Mons. Marko Semren

Auxiliary Bishop of Banja Luka

Conferenza Episcopale della Bosnia ed Erzegovina

___________________________________________

C H I A M A T A

ai firmatari e testimoni dell’Accordo di Dayton e a tutti i responsabili

della sua attuazione in occasione del suo 25° anniversario

ADOPERATEVI FINALMENTE IN MODO PIÙ DECISIVO

INTORNO ALLA COSTITUZIONE DI UNA PACE GIUSTA

1. Sono passati 25 anni da quando la Comunità Internazionale, guidata dagli Stati Uniti, ha imposto a tre popoli e ai membri delle minoranze nazionali in Bosnia-Erzegovina l’Accordo Quadro Generale per la Pace, anche conosciuto come l’Accordo di Dayton. Questo Accordo, infatti, ha fermato la guerra durata per anni, ma esso non ha creato una pace stabile e giusta.

In pratica non ha reso possibile:

un’uguaglianza tra membri di tre popoli e minoranze nazionali sull’intero territorio del Paese;

un ritorno garantito e sostenibile ai molti esiliati e rifugiati;

un risarcimento della proprietà distrutta e derubata ai numerosi cittadini e alle comunità religiose nel Paese.

Purtroppo, durante tutti questi 25 anni, l’Accordo ha reso possibile di mantenere e sostenere i conflitti reciproci – con altri mezzi – soprattutto tra politici, avvocati, rappresentanti dei media e nel campo dell’educazione delle generazioni giovani, con molteplici effetti dannosi per i cittadini e per la società intera del nostro Paese.

2. Noi, membri della Conferenza Episcopale di Bosnia ed Erzegovina, cittadini di questo Paese, consideriamo come un nostro obbligo morale contribuire, in modo costruttivo, al bene comune di tutti i suoi abitanti. E come rappresentanti ufficiali di tutti i cattolici del Paese, abbiamo un ulteriore dovere di eseguire il mandato, ricevuto dal Santo Papa Giovanni Paolo II. a Sarajevo 1997:

predicare il rispetto per tutti senza eccezioni;

sviluppare il reciproco perdono delle colpe come un presupposto della crescita nel vivere con buona creanza e gentilezza;

lottare con atti d’amore nella cooperazione alla promozione del bene comune;

alzare la voce profetica ed indicare alle violenze;

svelare le ingiustizie;

chiamare il male con il suo vero nome;

difendere i fedeli e le comunità a noi affidate con tutti i mezzi legittimi – specialmente dall’intimidazione e

non lasciarsi intimorire da nessun potere di questo mondo.

È anche nostro dovere “con un dialogo, perseguito con perseveranza e in profondità, mantenere rapporti, con i fratelli ortodossi e con gli altri fratelli cristiani” e “incontri di comprensione con i seguaci dell’Islam”, di altre religioni e credenze, e tutto a favore della “costruzione di una convivenza pacifica nel reciproco rispetto dei diritti di ogni singolo e di ogni popolo“.

Noi abbiamo costantemente svolto la pratica della manifestazione pubblica durante gli anni della guerra e del dopoguerra. Per quanto riguarda l’Accordo di pace di Dayton, nella nostra “Lettera aperta” dell’8 dicembre 1995, abbiamo anche espresso le seguenti preoccupazioni ai suoi firmatari e testimoni:

“Quest’Accordo di pace… invece della tanto desiderata pace, introduce nuovi inquieti e dubbi riguardo al ritorno [della gente alla sua dimora] e alla protezione dei diritti umani e delle libertà fondamentali, che includono i diritti religiosi ed etnici e le libertà di tutti gli abitanti della Bosnia ed Erzegovina. In qualità di vescovi dei fedeli cattolici, il cui futuro è anche oggetto di questo Accordo, ci aspettiamo giustamente che tutti i fattori e le istituzioni responsabili, sia internazionali che nazionali – che hanno partecipato alla creazione di questo Accordo di pace per la Bosnia ed Erzegovina, si impegnino risolutamente a correggere le ingiustizie e raggiungere la più giusta pace possibile per tutti i pacifici abitanti di questo Paese “.

3. Ora, dopo 25 anni, dobbiamo affermare con dolore e giustificata disapprovazione che questo Accordo, purtroppo, negli ultimi anni, è stato usato più come giustificazione e alibi per preservare e legittimare varie ingiustizie passate e nuove, e molto meno per costruire pace vera e duratura, basata sulla giustizia e sui diritti uguali per tutti. Inoltre, dopo tutti questi anni possiamo affermare quanto segue:

da parte dei funzionari politici nazionali e stranieri, incaricati per l’attuazione dell’Accordo, mancava l’assistenza politica, legale e materiale necessaria per il ritorno e il soggiorno sostenibile di diverse centinaia di migliaia di cattolici locali – maggior parte dei membri del popolo croato costituente (almeno sulla carta!);

Quasi l’intera popolazione cattolica in una metà del Paese – nell’entità della Repubblica Serba (Republika Srpska) – è sradicata e nell’altra metà, nell’entità della Federazione della Bosnia ed Erzegovina, è in continuo declino, principalmente a causa dell’esodo dei giovani e delle intere famiglie – principalmente a causa di criminalità, di corruzione, delle competizioni egoiste in astuzia nella politica nel Paese e scarsa valutazione del lavoro professionale. La presenza dei rappresentanti e delle istituzioni internazionali durante tutti gli anni del dopoguerra, a causa della loro insufficiente efficacia in termini di progresso del Paese verso la pace stabile e l’inclusione auspicabile nell’integrazione europea, ci porta necessariamente alla domanda: Che cosa si intende con questo Paese, con i suoi popoli ed i suoi abitanti?

4. Ancora una volta, nel nome dei principi generalmente accettati delle convenzioni internazionali, chiediamo in conclusione – in modo particolare dai rappresentanti degli Stati firmatari e dai testimoni dell’Accordo di Dayton, insieme con funzionari politici nazionali – che svolgono un ruolo cruciale nella costruzione di una pace giusta duratura e di un auspicabile sviluppo globale del nostro Paese – e in modo più deciso che adesso – di lavorare su un’organizzazione interna, giusta e mirata del Paese. Quest’organizzazione dovrebbe essere adattata a tutti i tre suoi popoli costituenti, alle minoranze nazionali e a ciascuno dei suoi cittadini, e in particolare a coloro che sono i più deboli e danneggiati nel periodo bellico e postbellico! Quest’organizzazione deve accompagnare l’emanazione di leggi giuste che garantiscano il rispetto reale di tutti i diritti individuali e collettivi, senza possibilità di dominio del più forte o del più numeroso, e rendere possibile la correzione di tutte le ingiustizie passate [antiche] come anche la prevenzione di nuove ingiustizie.

La Chiesa Cattolica in Bosnia ed Erzegovina continuerà a impegnarsi – in modo coerente e instancabile – di mantenere la promessa data 25 anni fa e il suo dovere, ricevuto dal suo Superiore Supremo – il Papa – di “assistere nel raggiungimento di tutte le soluzioni costruttive e applicabili per stabilire una vera pace sul territorio della nostra Conferenza Episcopale, cioè sul territorio di tutta la Bosnia ed Erzegovina”.

A Sarajevo, il 20 novembre 2020

Vinko Cardinal Puljić

Arcivescovo Metropolita di Sarajevo

Presidente di Conferenza Episcopale della Bosnia ed Erzegovina

Mons. Tomo Vukšić

Arcivescovo Coadiutore di Sarajevo

Amministratore Apostolico dell’Ordinariato Militare in Bosnia ed Erzegovina

Mons. Franjo Komarica

Vescovo di Banja Luka

Mons. Petar Palić

Vescovo di Mostar e Duvno

Amministratore apostolico di Trebinje-Mrkan

Mons. Marko Semren

Vescovo ausiliare di Banja Luka